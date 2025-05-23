India strikes Pakistan economy; to approach World Bank, FATF
What's the story
India is reportedly planning to approach the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan back on its grey list or 'increased monitoring list.'
According to FATF's website, the grey list identifies countries that are actively working with the task force to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation.
Currently, 25 countries are on this list.
Pakistan was removed from the list in October 2022.
Evidence submission
India to present dossier on Pakistan's terror networks
Per reports, India plans to present a detailed dossier on Pakistan's support for terror networks at the upcoming FATF meeting in June.
Indian officials have alleged that despite being removed from the list, Pakistan has not taken sustained action against UN-designated terror groups operating within its territory.
Indian authorities also plan to share recent evidence of terror bases in Pakistan destroyed during Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack.
Funding opposition
India to oppose World Bank funding for Pakistan
India is also expected to oppose any future World Bank funding for Pakistan.
India Today, citing sources, reported that India would try to persuade the World Bank to reconsider its expected approval of a USD 20 billion package for Pakistan in June.
India had recently expressed concern over possible terror funding after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1 billion bailout to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.
IMF
IMF defends its decision
The IMF defended its decision, saying the country met all necessary targets to receive the latest loan installment.
Pakistan has received $2.1 billion through the EFF program.
However, the IMF also imposed 11 new structural benchmarks on Pakistan. These include securing parliamentary approval for a ₹17.6 trillion budget for FY26 by June-end and raising the debt servicing surcharge on electricity bills.