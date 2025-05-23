What's the story

India is reportedly planning to approach the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put Pakistan back on its grey list or 'increased monitoring list.'

According to FATF's website, the grey list identifies countries that are actively working with the task force to address strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation.

Currently, 25 countries are on this list.

Pakistan was removed from the list in October 2022.