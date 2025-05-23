'Operation Sindoor' Moscow delegation faces flight delay after drone attack
The flight carrying the Operation Sindoor outreach delegation to Moscow was delayed due to a drone attack that temporarily closed the city's airport.
The delegation, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi, was forced to circle as their landing was denied, India Today reported.
The drone attack, reportedly carried out by Ukraine, resulted in the suspension of domestic and international flights at Domodedovo International Airport for several hours.
Diplomatic outreach
Delegation's mission: Addressing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism
The flight eventually landed safely, and Indian embassy officials in Russia met the all-party MPs group at the airport, and they were escorted to their hotel.
The delegation is on a mission to brief Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia about India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
The operation was launched after the April 22 Pahalgam attacks.
The team aims to present India's position on regional security and raise awareness of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.
Team arrives in Moscow
All-Party Delegation led by Member of Parliament Ms. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi @KanimozhiDMK arrives in Moscow to convey 🇮🇳’s strong resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @Office_of_KK @PIB_India @DDIndialive @DDNational… pic.twitter.com/Qu57uV5WHJ— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) May 22, 2025
Delegation members and their planned meetings in Moscow
The delegation also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), and former diplomats Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.
They are scheduled to meet Russian Duma members, foreign ministry officials, and local think-tank experts on Friday.
A press conference will be held on Saturday before they leave for Slovenia.