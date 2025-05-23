What's the story

The flight carrying the Operation Sindoor outreach delegation to Moscow was delayed due to a drone attack that temporarily closed the city's airport.

The delegation, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi, was forced to circle as their landing was denied, India Today reported.

The drone attack, reportedly carried out by Ukraine, resulted in the suspension of domestic and international flights at Domodedovo International Airport for several hours.