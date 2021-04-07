-
'Roadies Revolution' fame Saqib Khan quits showbiz for religious path
Contestant of Roadies Revolution, Saqib Khan came on social media to announce his decision to leave behind showbiz for a religious calling.
"I won't be doing any modelling and acting in future," he added in his lengthy Instagram post.
He said that even though he had good opportunities in hand, "God has better plans for me," while adding, "HE is the best Planner."
Looking back
His introduction had impressed 'Roadies' presenter Rannvijay Singha
The actor-model, who hails from Kashmir, had gained popularity right after his introduction on the reality show, where he had said, "Hi, I am from Kashmir and I am not a stone-pelter."
This also impressed presenter Rannvijay Singha.
When he was asked why he participated, Khan had emphasized that he was on the show to change the image people have of Kashmiris.
Quote
I was going against my tenants of Islam, shared Khan
However, now Khan feels that he was doing things while staying in showbiz that "was going against my tenants of Islam."
"I was going Astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon (peace) & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT (sic)," he said.
Instagram Post
I seek pardon and forgiveness from Allah, Khan writes
Apology
The reality show contestant apologized to people he had hurt
Khan, who was eliminated early on from Roadies, said he believes "Allah is merciful" and that he seeks "pardon and forgiveness from Allah and i believe HE will accept my repentance."
He also apologized to the people he had hurt, intentionally or unintentionally.
He signed off saying, "May Allah SWT accept all our Dua's and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. (sic)"
Information
Earlier, Sana Khan and Zaira Wasim chose the same path
Earlier, Dangal fame actress Zaira Wasim announced a similar decision of quitting the industry, and show business to follow a path of religion and spirituality.
In 2019, she shared a long post on social media, announcing her disassociation with the industry as she's "not truly happy."
Bigg Boss contestant and starlet Sana Khan also quit the entertainment industry last October to "serve humanity."