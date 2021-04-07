Contestant of Roadies Revolution, Saqib Khan came on social media to announce his decision to leave behind showbiz for a religious calling. "I won't be doing any modelling and acting in future," he added in his lengthy Instagram post. He said that even though he had good opportunities in hand, "God has better plans for me," while adding, "HE is the best Planner."

His introduction had impressed 'Roadies' presenter Rannvijay Singha

The actor-model, who hails from Kashmir, had gained popularity right after his introduction on the reality show, where he had said, "Hi, I am from Kashmir and I am not a stone-pelter." This also impressed presenter Rannvijay Singha. When he was asked why he participated, Khan had emphasized that he was on the show to change the image people have of Kashmiris.

Khan shared that he was going against his tenants of Islam

However, now Khan feels that he was doing things while staying in showbiz that "was going against my tenants of Islam." "I was going Astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon (peace) & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT (sic)," he said.

Khan writes that he seeks pardon and forgiveness from Allah

The reality show contestant apologized to people he had hurt

Khan, who was eliminated early on from Roadies, said he believes "Allah is merciful" and that he seeks "pardon and forgiveness from Allah and i believe HE will accept my repentance." He also apologized to the people he had hurt, intentionally or unintentionally. He signed off saying, "May Allah SWT accept all our Dua's and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. (sic)"

