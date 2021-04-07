Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ready to start a new innings in life, this time off the field. He will play the role of Captain 7, inspired by himself, in an animated spy universe. This will be the first series of this kind in India. The series, produced under Dhoni Entertainment, is currently in the pre-production stage and will release in 2022.

Quote 'Will bring to life my other passions along with cricket'

Black White Orange (BWO) Brands is co-producing this venture. Talking about the collaboration, Sakshi Dhoni, MD of Dhoni Entertainment said, "When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board. A whole lot of adventure awaits you with Captain 7." Meanwhile, Dhoni said, "It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket."

Announcement Makers plans to distribute the content on multiple platforms worldwide

Dhoni Entertainment made the announcement on social media by sharing its poster. The caption along with the poster read, "Captain 7 - the beginning of India's first animated spy universe based on MS Dhoni's attributes, from the house of Dhoni Entertainment and Black White Orange..7️⃣ We can already feel the action!" The makers also have plans to distribute the content on multiple platforms worldwide.

Instagram Post Beginning of India's first animated spy universe, Dhoni Entertainment captions

Instagram post A post shared by dhoni.entertainment on April 7, 2021 at 5:41 pm IST

Production Dhoni ventured into production with 'Roar of the Lion'

The cricketer, fondly called as Captain Cool, ventured into production with docu-series Roar of the Lion for Hotstar in 2019. Dhoni Entertainment produced the show in collaboration with Banijay Asia. The series directed by Amir Rizvi chronicled the return of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, which is headed by Dhoni and was banned for two years from the IPL.

Career Dhoni has had an illustrious cricketing career