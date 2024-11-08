'Salaar 2' begins with a bang: Makers drop fiery clip!
It's official! Indian film star Prabhas has kicked off the filming for the much-anticipated sequel Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. Directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the KGF series and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the sequel picks up the story of power struggles, revenge, and redemption where its predecessor left off. The first part was released in December 2023.
'Salaar 2' to feature high-intensity action sequences
In a clip shared by Homable Films on Friday, Prabhas—who plays the titular character—appears fierce, promising even more thrills than in Part 1. The ongoing schedule of Salaar: Part 2 is reportedly focused on high-intensity action sequences. Prabhas will reprise his role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, as the story digs deeper into the characters' motivations and the consequences of their actions.
Take a look at this clip here
'Salaar: Part 1' achieved significant box office success
The first installment of the Salaar series created a storm at the box office. It grossed over ₹700 crore and garnered 30 million viewers on its Hindi television premiere. The film has also remained one of the top trending releases on OTT platforms for over 200 days. Meanwhile, beyond Salaar: Part 2, Prabhas has a packed schedule with upcoming films like The Raja Saab and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.