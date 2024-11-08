Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhas is back in action with 'Salaar: Part 2', promising high-intensity sequences and deeper character exploration.

The first part of the Salaar series was a box office hit, raking in over ₹700 crore and attracting 30 million viewers on its Hindi TV premiere.

Beyond 'Salaar: Part 2', Prabhas has a busy lineup with films like 'The Raja Saab' and 'Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prabhas's 'Salaar 2' kicks off

'Salaar 2' begins with a bang: Makers drop fiery clip!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:46 pm Nov 08, 202406:46 pm

What's the story It's official! Indian film star Prabhas has kicked off the filming for the much-anticipated sequel Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. Directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the KGF series and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, the sequel picks up the story of power struggles, revenge, and redemption where its predecessor left off. The first part was released in December 2023.

Filming details

'Salaar 2' to feature high-intensity action sequences

In a clip shared by Homable Films on Friday, Prabhas—who plays the titular character—appears fierce, promising even more thrills than in Part 1. The ongoing schedule of Salaar: Part 2 is reportedly focused on high-intensity action sequences. Prabhas will reprise his role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, as the story digs deeper into the characters' motivations and the consequences of their actions.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this clip here

Box office hit

'Salaar: Part 1' achieved significant box office success

The first installment of the Salaar series created a storm at the box office. It grossed over ₹700 crore and garnered 30 million viewers on its Hindi television premiere. The film has also remained one of the top trending releases on OTT platforms for over 200 days. Meanwhile, beyond Salaar: Part 2, Prabhas has a packed schedule with upcoming films like The Raja Saab and Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.