Microsoft to discontinue its document scanning app

Microsoft Lens offered a range of features, including the ability to scan notes, documents, receipts, business cards, and whiteboard scribbles into various file formats like PDF, Word, PowerPoint, Excel files, or images. The app also came with several filters to enhance the scanned image. Despite its age, Microsoft Lens remains popular with over 322K downloads in the last 30 days on both App Store and Play Store.

Transition plan

Transition to Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft Lens will be discontinued on September 15, 2025, and removed from both platforms on November 15. After this date, users can continue using the app's scanning capabilities until December 15. Post that date, no new scans can be created, but previously saved scans will remain accessible as long as the app is installed on their device. Users are encouraged to transition to the Microsoft 365 Copilot app or explore other document scanning apps.