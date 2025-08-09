Why AIIMS researchers want ban on e-cigarettes to be lifted

Researchers from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have called for a reconsideration of India's ban on electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), commonly known as e-cigarettes. They argue that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes can be beneficial in helping people quit smoking. The researchers also warned against potential illicit marketing and adverse health outcomes due to this ban.

Concerns raised Complete ban may drive demand toward illicit marketing Dr. Abhishek Shankar and Dr. Vaibhav Sahni, oncologists at AIIMS-Delhi, highlighted the potential harm of a complete ban on ENDS in their commentary published in JCO Global Oncology. They said such a prohibition could drive demand toward illicit marketing. The doctors also noted that the US witnessed an outbreak of lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes and vaping due to harmful ingredients in ENDS from informal sources.

Policy comparison UK adopted e-cigarettes as smoking cessation tools The researchers compared India's strict ban on ENDS with the UK's harm reduction approach, which has adopted e-cigarettes as smoking cessation tools based on evidence. They noted that regulatory measures such as advertising, packaging, labeling, and nicotine levels in e-fluids could explain these policy differences. The doctors also pointed to catastrophic results from complete liquor bans in some Indian states leading to illicit commerce and deaths from consuming spurious products.