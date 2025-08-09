Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets massive price cut in India
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB/256GB) just got way more affordable in India.
Launched at ₹1,29,999, it's now selling for under ₹80,000—Amazon has it at ₹80,490 and Flipkart lists it at ₹81,980 (with up to ₹4,000 extra off for Axis credit card users).
That's nearly a ₹50K discount as of August 2025.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the phone
The S24 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Armor.
Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with fast LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.
For photos and videos, you get a quad camera setup featuring a massive 200MP main sensor plus a 50MP periscope lens for crisp zoom shots.
It will receive Android updates for about 5 years
The S24 Ultra holds its own as a true flagship—top-tier hardware and long-term software support make it an appealing pick if you want premium features without paying launch prices.
It ships with One UI 7 on Android 15 and is set to get Android 16 soon along with about five years of updates.