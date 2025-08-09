Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets massive price cut in India Technology Aug 09, 2025

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB/256GB) just got way more affordable in India.

Launched at ₹1,29,999, it's now selling for under ₹80,000—Amazon has it at ₹80,490 and Flipkart lists it at ₹81,980 (with up to ₹4,000 extra off for Axis credit card users).

That's nearly a ₹50K discount as of August 2025.