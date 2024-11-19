Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian woman's death at a Canadian Walmart has been ruled as not involving foul play by Halifax Regional Police.

In response, Walmart removed the oven involved as part of a standard remodel, while a crowdfunding campaign by the Maritime Sikh Society raised $190,000 to support the woman's family.

The police have asked for respect for the family's privacy during this time. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kaur's body was found in a walk-in oven in a Walmart store

No foul play in Indian found dead in Canada's Walmart

By Snehil Singh 02:30 pm Nov 19, 202402:30 pm

What's the story The Halifax Regional Police have determined that there was "no evidence of foul play" in the death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, an Indian-origin woman who was found dead inside a walk-in oven at a Walmart store in Canada. The police announced the same on Monday, over a month after Kaur's body was found at the Walmart store on Mumford Road, Halifax. The investigation involved interviews and video footage review.

Investigation progress

Investigation details and workplace safety measures

Constable Martin Cromwell of the Halifax Regional Police said in a video release that "thorough investigations take time," stressing their belief that no one else was involved in Kaur's death. After the incident, the Nova Scotia Department of Labour issued a stop-work order for the bakery's oven on October 22. It was lifted six days later after confirming the oven operated correctly per manufacturer standards.

Corporate action

Walmart's response and public fundraising for Kaur's family

In light of the incident, Walmart has opted to remove the oven as part of a standard remodel program. Separately, a crowdfunding campaign launched by the Maritime Sikh Society has raised around $190,000 to help Kaur's family bring her father and brother from India. The police have extended condolences to Kaur's family and asked the public to respect their privacy at this time.