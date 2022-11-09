World

Nirav Modi's plea against extradition rejected by British court

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 09, 2022, 07:11 pm 3 min read

Nirav Modi has 14 days to appeal the High Court's decision to the UK Supreme Court

A United Kingdom court on Wednesday rejected the plea of fugitive Nirav Modi against extradition to India to face the charges of fraud. This means he is a step closer to extradition as an economic offender. The prime accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, Modi fled India when the scam was unearthed in 2018.

Context Why does this story matter?

Modi, whose jewelry empire once redefined luxury, is accused of orchestrating the biggest fraud in India's banking history to the tune of Rs. 13,578 crores.

He fled the country, later settled in London, and was tracked by a journalist with The Telegraph.

He was arrested by UK authorities in March 2019.

The case is under investigation by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Proceedings Extraditing Modi wouldn't be unjust or oppressive: Court

According to PTI, Modi has filed an appeal against his extradition to India on the basis of mental health. The Royal Courts of Justice, on the other hand, stated that extraditing him would not be "unjust or oppressive." On October 12, the court deferred its decision on his appeal against the Westminster Magistrates' Court's decision in favor of extradition from the previous year.

Ruling What exactly did the judge say?

The decision was issued by the Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who heard the appeal earlier this year. It will allow the fugitive businessman's extradition to India. "...We are far from satisfied that Modi's mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him," the court said.

Information Royal court invokes India's friendship with UK

In response to Modi's request to be spared extradition, the court highlighted that India is a "friendly foreign power" and that the UK must uphold its extradition treaty commitments by not questioning the Indian government's assurances related to Modi's medical treatment while in detention. In his defense, Modi claimed that his extradition may make his condition worse since he was suicidal and at risk.

Opportunity Legal route left for Modi

According to NDTV, Modi has 14 days to appeal the High Court's decision to the UK Supreme Court. But he can only appeal to the top court if it determines that his case involves a matter of law of wide public concern. In case, this avenue is exhausted, he is free to appeal with the European Court of Human Rights.

About Modi, his uncle are accused in PNB fraud case

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of over Rs. 13,500 crores through fraudulent transactions allegedly with the help of some of its employees—dubbed the largest banking scam in India's history. Firms linked to the duo acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from PNB during 2011-17 and based on them, obtained loans from foreign branches of Indian banks.