US: 4 killed in shooting at medical building, shooter dead

Jun 02, 2022

US: Five killed in Oklahoma hospital shooting. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani).

Barely a week after a teenage gunman killed 21 at a Texas school, a shooter gunned down four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus in Oklahoma. The shooter was armed with a rifle and a handgun. He opened fire with both the weapons, a physicians' office on the premises, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

The police said that they reached the site within three minutes and made contact with the gunman one minute later. Several were wounded and the medical complex was a "catastrophic scene," they added. It was unclear what prompted the shooter to carry out the assault. The identity of the shooter, believed to be aged between 35 and 40, has not been revealed yet.

Tulsa Police Department Captain Richard Meulenberg said that they were working with other agencies and jurisdictions, and refused to reveal the identity of the shooter. St. Francis Health System informed through a Facebook post that it had canceled Warren Clinic appointments scheduled before noon on Thursday and some offices would be closed for the remainder of the week.

The US has seen a spate of shooting incidents lately with the most recent on Tuesday (local time) when an elderly woman was killed and two other persons were injured after gunfire erupted at a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans. On May 24, an 18-year-old shooter killed 21 people at a mass shooting incident at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

US President Joe Biden has been apprised about the Tulsa shooting incident, White House officials said in a statement. Notably, Biden had sought advice from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over tackling violence in the US amid rising shooting incidents in America. Biden cited Ardern's decision to ban military-style rifles following the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims.

Several initiatives to reform gun regulations in the US have failed in the Congress despite several such incidents. The National Rifle Association has been fighting against stricter US gun laws. US has seen 213 mass shootings in the first 21 weeks of 2022, including 27 school shootings and up to approximately 10 mass shootings every week, according to the Gun Violence Archive.