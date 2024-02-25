Mamata Banerjee, who is the only female chief minister in India, is often referred to as didi by her followers

Stop calling Mamata 'didi,' she is 'aunty' now: Suvendu Adhikari

By Chanshimla Varah 01:15 pm Feb 25, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has kicked up a storm with his controversial comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During a panel discussion on political violence in Sandeshkhali at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday, he advised people to stop calling Banerjee "didi," as she has "become aunty now." Banerjee, the only incumbent female chief minister in India, is often referred to as "didi" by her followers as a sign of respect and affection.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Adhikari's comments came amid allegations by the BJP that behind the violence in Sandeshkhali are Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, whom the Banerjee-led party has been shielding. The island in North 24 Parganas district has seen violence since the start of February. Locals have accused the TMC leader and his henchmen of forcefully taking land and sexually assaulting women, among others. Despite the multiple charges, Sheikh has yet to be arrested.

Land mafia

If Sheikh is arrested, TMC will lose Basirhat seat: Adhikari

Adhikari claimed that Sheikh cannot be arrested because the TMC leader gave a percentage of his bribe earnings to Kolkata through Jyotipriya Mallick and Narayan Goswami. All of this occurred while Sheikh was involved in the land mafia before joining the TMC, he alleged. Both Mallick and Goswami are prominent leaders in the North 24 Parganas district. "Banerjee's police will not arrest Sheikh...because he controls the votes. If he is arrested, then TMC will lose the Basirhat seat," he added.

Twitter Post

Adhikari at JNU

Probe details

TMC leaders tortured tribals, snatched MNREGA wages: NCST probe

Meanwhile, a new investigation into the Sandeshkhali violence by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) discovered that Sheikh allegedly tortured tribals for voting against TMC. His aides also reportedly forced families to hand over their MNREGA wages, and in case they had already exhausted them, Sheikh would ask them to borrow money from lenders. NCST vice chairperson Ananta Nayak claimed that police refused to file complaints or FIRs for victims, instead suggesting they "negotiate" with Sheikh.

FIR

ED files new case against Sheikh

So far, 18 people, including two of Sheikh's associates—Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar—have been arrested. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a fresh case against Sheikh in an old cheating case related to land encroachment. The ED also conducted searches at places linked to Sheikh's associates. Among other offenses, Sheikh and accomplices have been accused of encroaching on locals' land to develop fisheries and chicken farms, as well as failing to pay villagers for the lease of fish stocks.