'Virgin Boys' OTT release: When, where to watch
Virgin Boys, the Telugu adult comedy about three college friends trying to lose their virginity before New Year's Eve, is coming to Aha and OTTplay Premium on August 15.
The film hit theaters last month and is directed by Dayanand Gaddam.
Where to watch 'Virgin Boys'
You'll find Virgin Boys streaming on both Aha and OTTplay Premium.
If you're into youth-focused comedies, these platforms are also home to titles like 3 Roses.
Theatrical run and critical reception
The movie's been getting love for its honest campus vibes and performances—especially Shrihan in the second half.
It's connecting with young viewers for its bold take on friendship, first love, and figuring out who you are in college.