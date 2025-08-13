'Virgin Boys' OTT release: When, where to watch

You'll find Virgin Boys streaming on both Aha and OTTplay Premium. If you're into youth-focused comedies, these platforms are also home to titles like 3 Roses.

Theatrical run and critical reception

The movie's been getting love for its honest campus vibes and performances—especially Shrihan in the second half.

It's connecting with young viewers for its bold take on friendship, first love, and figuring out who you are in college.