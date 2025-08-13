'Superman's early OTT release draws backlash from fans

James Gunn 's much-anticipated Superman (2025) has been a box office success since its release in India on July 11. However, the film's early digital release on Amazon Prime Video , Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on Friday, August 15, has sparked outrage among fans. On Tuesday, Gunn announced the same on X/Twitter . Many believe that this move undermines the film's theatrical run and could potentially harm its box office performance.

Fan reactions Fans call out early digital release Fans took to social media platforms to voice their displeasure. One user wrote, "Too soon, this decision cuts his legs in theaters. The studio should reconsider this kind of politics." Another commented, "Why so early?? Shameful and stupid decision, Superman is still running so strong in theaters and had a lot of box office potential left." "I hate this new model because it kills a movie's box office," read another comment.

Box office performance Box office collection of 'Superman' Despite the controversy, Superman has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. As of August 12, it has earned $581.1 million worldwide, including $332.4 million from the US and Canada and $248.7 million from overseas markets. Its India gross stands at ₹59 crore. The film is currently the biggest superhero movie of 2025, but its international earnings are lower than its domestic performance.