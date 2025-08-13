Poonam Pandey stuns in green saree at Kamakhya Temple visit
On August 13, Bollywood's Poonam Pandey was seen heading to Guwahati's famous Kamakhya Temple, a spot known for its spiritual vibe and huge crowds of devotees.
Ditching her usual bold style, she turned up in a bright green saree with golden-maroon borders and a red spaghetti strap blouse—paired with gold bangles and red sandals.
Her minimal makeup and soft waves gave her look an easy, classic touch.
A look at her career
Pandey first made waves back in 2010 after becoming one of the top contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest.
She jumped into Bollywood with Nasha (2013) and later appeared in films like The Uncanny Malini & Co. and The Journey of Karma.
TV fans might remember her from CID, Super Cops Vs Super Villains, or reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 (2011) and Lock Upp (2022), where she finished seventh.
Pandey's new, refreshing side
Known for pushing fashion boundaries, Pandey's choice to go full-on traditional at such a sacred place shows another side of her—one that connects with India's cultural roots.
It's always interesting to see celebrities switch things up and embrace new vibes outside their usual image.