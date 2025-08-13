Poonam Pandey stuns in green saree at Kamakhya Temple visit

A look at her career

Pandey first made waves back in 2010 after becoming one of the top contestants of the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest.

She jumped into Bollywood with Nasha (2013) and later appeared in films like The Uncanny Malini & Co. and The Journey of Karma.

TV fans might remember her from CID, Super Cops Vs Super Villains, or reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 (2011) and Lock Upp (2022), where she finished seventh.