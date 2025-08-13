Next Article
'Drishyam 2' producer Kumar Mangat Pathak gets pre-arrest bail
Kumar Mangat Pathak, the producer behind Drishyam 2, has received pre-arrest bail from a Delhi court after being accused of cheating a businessman out of over ₹4 crore for Chinese dubbing and release rights.
His lawyer pointed out that Pathak didn't pocket the money—it was sent to Panorama Studios's account for a Gujarati film.
Court says no need to keep him in custody
The judge noted that since the funds went to the company and not Pathak personally, there's no need to keep him in custody right now.
The court also mentioned that there's already plenty of documentary evidence, so his role can be investigated without arrest.
For now, Pathak stays out of jail while the case moves forward.