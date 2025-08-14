Is Vedang Raina replacing Shahid Kapoor in the 'Vivah' reboot?

Sooraj Barjatya , known for his family-centric films, is reportedly planning a modern remake of his 2006 hit Vivah. The original movie starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in lead roles. A source close to the director told News18 Showsha that actor Vedang Raina is the top contender to replace Kapoor in this new-age version. "Sooraj has, as per the update, already approached Vedang, but there is no confirmation yet on whether he has taken up the role."

Director's vision Barjatya plans to revamp other classics, too The source further said that the director "is planning to revive a few of his cult classic films and turn them into modern-age dramas." Barjatya had earlier expressed his nervousness before starting the shoot of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming family drama, which he is currently working on.

Actor's journey Raina's recent and upcoming projects Raina was last seen in Jigra, an emotional drama co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film was directed by Vasan Bala and revolved around a brother-sister duo. He will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's next, alongside Sharvari. The film is set in the 1940s and explores the impact of Partition on two lovers from different generations of families.