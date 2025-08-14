Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' leaked online for free download
Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie was released recently, but within hours, pirated copies popped up on torrent sites like Tamilrockers and Filmyzilla.
The leak could put the movie's big-screen run at risk.
'Coolie''s cast and crew worked hard on the film
Watching or downloading pirated movies isn't just risky for your device—it can get you fined up to ₹2 lakh or even land you in jail under Indian law.
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth as Deva alongside Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan. The plot follows Deva chasing power through tech hidden in golden watches—but piracy might spoil the big-screen experience for many.