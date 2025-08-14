Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' leaked online for free download

'Coolie''s cast and crew worked hard on the film

Watching or downloading pirated movies isn't just risky for your device—it can get you fined up to ₹2 lakh or even land you in jail under Indian law.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth as Deva alongside Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan. The plot follows Deva chasing power through tech hidden in golden watches—but piracy might spoil the big-screen experience for many.