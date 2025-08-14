'Smelly Cat's secret origin will surprise even hardcore 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fans
What's the story
The song Smelly Cat from the beloved television series F.R.I.E.N.D.S has achieved an iconic status in pop culture. Performed by the quirky Phoebe Buffay, it's both funny and unforgettable. But there are some really interesting things about this song that most fans may have overlooked. From its inception to its contribution to the show's legacy, these unknown facts add layers to this beloved track.
#1
From smelly dog to iconic sitcom cat
Before Phoebe Buffay serenaded Central Perk with Smelly Cat, the song's original star was a dog. Betsy Borns, head writer of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Season 2 episode introducing the tune, revealed her pet Gouda inspired it. Gouda earned his name for smelling like bad cheese, but the writers decided a cat would be funnier—cementing the quirky number as one of the show's most memorable moments.
#2
The recording process
However, the recording of Smelly Cat was more than just Lisa Kudrow's vocals. Professional musicians were brought in to create a polished version for some episodes where the song featured prominently. This additional layer of production helped elevate the song from a simple comedic bit to a memorable musical piece within the series.
#3
Impact on pop culture
Beyond its place in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, "Smelly Cat" has made an indelible mark on pop culture. It has been referenced in several other shows and media over the years, proving its timelessness. Fans often sing it at F.R.I.E.N.D.S.-related events, further solidifying its place as an iconic part of 1990s television.
#4
Merchandise and legacy
The overwhelming popularity of Smelly Cat even led to the creation of various merchandise items around it, like T-shirts and mugs with lyrics or imagery of the song. Not only does this commercial success highlight just how deep Smelly Cat runs within fan communities, but it also speaks volumes about its importance as part of F.R.I.E.N.D.S's timeless legacy.