'Smelly Cat's secret origin will surprise even hardcore 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fans

The song Smelly Cat from the beloved television series F.R.I.E.N.D.S has achieved an iconic status in pop culture. Performed by the quirky Phoebe Buffay, it's both funny and unforgettable. But there are some really interesting things about this song that most fans may have overlooked. From its inception to its contribution to the show's legacy, these unknown facts add layers to this beloved track.

#1 From smelly dog to iconic sitcom cat Before Phoebe Buffay serenaded Central Perk with Smelly Cat, the song's original star was a dog. Betsy Borns, head writer of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Season 2 episode introducing the tune, revealed her pet Gouda inspired it. Gouda earned his name for smelling like bad cheese, but the writers decided a cat would be funnier—cementing the quirky number as one of the show's most memorable moments.

#2 The recording process However, the recording of Smelly Cat was more than just Lisa Kudrow's vocals. Professional musicians were brought in to create a polished version for some episodes where the song featured prominently. This additional layer of production helped elevate the song from a simple comedic bit to a memorable musical piece within the series.

#3 Impact on pop culture Beyond its place in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, "Smelly Cat" has made an indelible mark on pop culture. It has been referenced in several other shows and media over the years, proving its timelessness. Fans often sing it at F.R.I.E.N.D.S.-related events, further solidifying its place as an iconic part of 1990s television.