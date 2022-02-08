Entertainment

This museum has 7,600 rare gramophone records of #LataMangeshkar songs

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, leaving scores of admirers in shock. One such big fan is Suman Chourasia, who has a collection of 7,600 rare gramophone records of the ace crooner's songs. And, those are housed at the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Museum, which spans across an area of 1,600 square feet. The museum is located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Chourasia had established the museum way back in 2008. "Lata Didi has sung in 32 Indian and foreign languages as well as dialects. Many of her rare songs are among them (the collected songs)," he informed media portals. Along with the song compilation, he also has a set of books and photographs associated with the genius performer. Interestingly, Mangeshkar was born in Indore.

Reports say Chourasia started collecting gramophone records of Mangeshkar's songs from 1965, which is why the collection is so huge. Talking of her demise, he said, "Lata Didi's demise, a day after Vasant Panchami, has left millions of music lovers like me deeply shocked. I met her in 2019 for the last time and couldn't meet her after that due to the (COVID-19) pandemic."

To recall, Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. She also suffered from pneumonia. She breathed her last at the hospital on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure. Her last rites were held with full state honors at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, which was attended by numerous film personalities and political leaders.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Vidya Balan, among others, attended Mangeshkar's funeral. Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Amitabh Bachchan visited her residence to pay their respects on Sunday afternoon. PM Narendra Modi also flew to Mumbai to attend the last rites. The Centre had announced two-day national mourning along with the National Flag flying at half-mast for two days.