How to update address proof online

Updating your address proof online in India has become an easy affair, courtesy, the digital revolution. In this article, we will give you a step-by-step guide on how to update your address proof online, without any hassle. Be it your Aadhaar card or any other official document, these insights will help you get through the process, efficiently.

Portal access Accessing the official portal To start updating your address proof online, visit the official portal of the respective service provider. For example, if you're updating your Aadhaar card, visit the UIDAI website. Make sure you have a stable Internet connection and all the required documents ready to be uploaded. The portal usually asks you to login with an OTP sent on your registered mobile number.

Document upload Uploading required documents Once you're logged in, head to the update personal details/update address section. You will be asked to upload scanned copies of necessary documents as proof of new address. Utility bills and bank statements, not older than three months, are commonly accepted documents. Make sure all the uploaded files are clear and legible so that they don't get rejected.

Detail verification Verifying details before submission Before you file your application for address update, carefully verify all details filled in against original documents. Double-check spellings and numbers for accuracy, as errors can lead to delays or rejections in processing requests. It is important that every detail matches exactly with what's on record.