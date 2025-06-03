What's the story

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sparked controversy with his remarks on Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to the media while campaigning for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypolls, Mann asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had turned sindoor into a joke and if it was a "one nation, one husband" scheme.

"They are sending sindoor to every home. Will you now apply sindoor in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's name? Is this a 'one nation, one husband' scheme?" Mann said.