'One nation...1 husband scheme?': Mann's Operation Sindoor remark draws backlash
What's the story
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sparked controversy with his remarks on Operation Sindoor.
Speaking to the media while campaigning for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypolls, Mann asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had turned sindoor into a joke and if it was a "one nation, one husband" scheme.
"They are sending sindoor to every home. Will you now apply sindoor in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's name? Is this a 'one nation, one husband' scheme?" Mann said.
Political critique
You are asking votes in name of sindoor: Mann
Mann was referring to reports that the BJP has started distributing sindoor to houses following the success of Operation Sindoor.
"What can we do about it? You are asking votes in name of sindoor. They have made a mockery of sindoor," Mann said.
The BJP, however, has denied reports of distributing sindoor to households as part of its campaign.
Denial and demand
BJP denies reports of distributing sindoor
AAP leader Sanjay Singh also criticized the alleged campaign as a "cheap political stunt," questioning if it meant women were being asked to accept PM Modi as their husband symbolically.
"In Indian culture, women apply sindoor as....symbol of their husband's long life, respect and well-being. It reflects pride, dignity, and deep emotional meaning. But now, after pushing schemes like 'One Nation, One Election' and 'One Nation, One Leader,' the PM appears to have launched 'One Nation, One Husband'," he alleged.
Political ripples
Kerala Congress posts satirical poster of Modi
The Kerala Congress unit also joined in on the controversy by posting a satirical poster of PM Modi with the caption "One Nation, One Husband."
The poster referred to a reported month-long sindoor outreach campaign starting June 9.
In response, the BJP's Karnataka unit took a dig at the Congress's election performances, saying, "Congress insults Hindus day in and day out, then blames EVMs on result day."