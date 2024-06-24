In brief Simplifying... In brief Atishi, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, demanding more water from Haryana, despite health concerns.

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:24 pm Jun 24, 202404:24 pm

What's the story Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday said that her hunger strike, now in its fourth day, will continue until the Delhi residents get water. "The Haryana government has been giving 100 MGD less water to Delhi for the last three weeks. And until 28 lakh Delhiites get water, my indefinite fast will continue," she told news agency ANI. Atishi also told the agency that her health is getting worse due to the strike.

Health concerns

Minister's health deteriorates amid hunger strike

On Friday, Atishi began her indefinite hunger strike in south Delhi's Bhogal to get more water from Haryana, in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "He [doctor] also said that the ketone level has increased a lot. The doctor advised that it is not good for the ketone level to increase so much. It can damage the body, it can harm health," she added.

Twitter Post

Read: Atishi's medical bulletin

Over water crisis

AAP delegation meets L-G

Separately, a delegation from the AAP met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday to address the crisis. The 10-member group included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and others. "Since LG is the representative of the central government, we have requested him to talk to the Haryana government and get Delhi its full share of water. On this, he has assured us that he will talk to the Haryana government," Bharadwaj told news agency PTI.

On Saturday

BJP protest against Delhi government

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party workers held a counter-protest against the Delhi government outside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Office in Okhla. According to PTI, Delhi police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, who were protesting against the AAP government. The protest was led by former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri. The ongoing water crisis has been severely impacting millions of Delhi residents during a harsh heatwave.