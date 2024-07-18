In short Simplifying... In short The Indian Railway's IRCTC has warned users about a ticket refund scam, urging them not to share personal banking details or install remote control apps.

They've also alerted Android users about a fake "IRCTC Rail Connect" app, advising to download only from authorized app stores.

For any cybercrime incidents, users can report on https://cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930 for online financial fraud cases.

Fraudsters are masquerading as ticket refund assistance providers, attempting to trick unsuspecting individuals

Ticket refund scam: IRCTC shares tips to avoid fraud

By Akash Pandey 09:36 am Jul 18, 202409:36 am

What's the story The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a warning about a new ticket refund scam. This alert comes in response to an increase in online financial scams that exploit Google advertisements to deceive users. Fraudsters are masquerading as ticket refund assistance providers, attempting to trick unsuspecting individuals. The IRCTC emphasizes that it never solicits personal banking information or urges users to install remote control applications.

Fraud alert

Beware of frauds via Google ads claiming IRCTC refunds

The CyberDost handle, overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has echoed the IRCTC's warning on X. The message from CyberDost reads, "IRCTC never asks for personal banking info or to install remote control apps. Beware of frauds via Google ads claiming IRCTC refunds!" This post reinforces that neither the Indian Railway, IRCTC, nor its employees ever contact users about refund issues or request personal banking details.

Safety measures

Guidelines to protect against scams

IRCTC has provided guidelines for users to safeguard against these scams. Users are advised to report any cybercrime incidents on the official website, https://cybercrime.gov.in. For online financial fraud cases, users can call 1930 for assistance. The corporation also emphasizes that it never instructs users to install any remote control apps like 'Anydesk' or 'Teamviewer' on their devices.

Phishing alert

IRCTC alerts users about fake app campaigns

In addition to ticket refund scam warning, the IRCTC has also alerted users about a fake app campaign targeting Android smartphone users. Fraudsters are reportedly circulating phishing links that encourage users to download a counterfeit "IRCTC Rail Connect" app. IRCTC advises users to download the official IRCTC app only from authorized app stores, like Play Store and App Store. Users should also avoid clicking on suspicious links or responding to messages that direct them to download apps via provided links.