Neeraj Chopra finally breaks 90m barrier at Doha Diamond League
What's the story
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to breach the elusive 90-meter mark in men's javelin throw, at the Doha Diamond League 2025.
His record-breaking throw of 90.23m, though not enough to win, secured him the second spot in the event.
German athlete Julian Weber bagged first place with a stunning throw of 91.06m.
Achievements
Neeraj's journey to the 90m milestone
Chopra's journey at the Qatar Sports Club Stadium started with a strong throw of 88.44m in his first attempt, taking him to the front.
Despite a foul in the second attempt, he bounced back with an impressive third throw that marked both a personal best and entry into the elite group of athletes who have crossed this prestigious mark.
This makes him one among only 25 javelin throwers across the world to have thrown beyond 90 meters.
Coaching change
Neeraj's new coach and future prospects
Chopra's latest success comes under the tutelage of his new coach, Jan Zelezny, a three-time Olympic champion and world record holder with a throw of 98.48m.
This was Chopra's first major competition after changing coaches and his performance in Doha is sure to raise expectations ahead of the Olympics and other major events.
Despite not winning the event, Neeraj's achievement has excited Indian sports fans and experts alike.
Rare feat
Neeraj's achievement and the 90m throw rarity
Chopra's entry into the elite club of javelin throwers to have thrown beyond 90m is a major career milestone.
The 90m throw has only been achieved 126 times in history, highlighting its rarity and difficulty.
This Doha meet was especially crucial for Chopra as he won't compete later this month after NC Classic 2025 was canceled in Bengaluru.