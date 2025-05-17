What's the story

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian to breach the elusive 90-meter mark in men's javelin throw, at the Doha Diamond League 2025.

His record-breaking throw of 90.23m, though not enough to win, secured him the second spot in the event.

German athlete Julian Weber bagged first place with a stunning throw of 91.06m.