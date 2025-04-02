How to check your Aadhaar authentication history online
What's the story
Aadhaar, the unique identification number issued by the Indian government, serves as the key for a number of services. However, tracking its usage is important for security, privacy.
By checking your Aadhaar authentication history online, you can keep an eye on when and where your Aadhaar was used.
The process is simple and can be done via the UIDAI's official website.
Here's how.
Website access
Accessing the UIDAI website
To start checking your Aadhaar authentication history, head over to the official UIDAI website. This is where you can access a number of Aadhaar-related services.
As you reach the homepage, head over to the "Aadhaar Services" section, where you will find multiple options to manage your Aadhaar details in a secure manner.
Details entry
Entering your Aadhaar details
Once you reach the right section of the UIDAI website, it's important to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number correctly so that there are no accidents in fetching your authentication history.
This step is critical for the correctness of the records you want to see.
Also, you would have to pass the CAPTCHA verification that the site requires for additional security, to ensure a safe process.
OTP verification
Receiving OTP verification
After you enter your Aadhaar number correctly, an OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar.
It is important that you quickly enter this OTP on the UIDAI website's interface.
This will be critical for proceeding to the next stage, where you can review your Aadhaar authentication history in detail.
History view
Viewing authentication history
After successful OTP verification, you'll be able to see up to 50 records of recent authentications carried out using your Aadhaar number over a specified period.
The list carries details like date, time, and type of authentication performed. It comes handy for monitoring unauthorized use or discrepancies.