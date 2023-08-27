An Se-young overcomes Carolina Marin, wins BWF World Championships gold

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 27, 2023 | 07:59 pm 2 min read

An Se-young has clinched her maiden BWF World Championships gold medal in Copenhagen on Sunday

An Se-young has clinched her maiden BWF World Championships gold medal in Copenhagen on Sunday. The young South Korean shuttler has beaten three-time champion Carolina Marin in the final 21-12, 21-10. Notably, this is the first women's singles medal at this event for South Korea. The world number one has remained true to her ranking and had a very dominant tournament. Here's more.

BWF head-to-head: Se-Young 6-4 Marin

The two shuttlers have always presented fierce battles whenever they have faced each other. Before this final, they have played nine matches where An has a slight lead with five wins. Marin has registered four victories. Their last meeting was in the finals of the Thailand Open this year, where An won (21-16, 21-12). The youngster extended her lead over the Spaniard.

First South Korean women's singles champion

An broke the jinx and became the first South Korean women's singles shuttler to make it to the BWF World Championships final in 30 years. Bang Soo-hyun was the last South Korean shutter to achieve this feat in 1993. But she lost the final against Su Sasanti. However, An went on better than her compatriot and brought home the elusive gold medal.

A look at her journey to the finals

An kick-started her tournament with a win against Goh Jin Wei (21-12, 21-14) in R32. She defeated Beiwen Zhang in the round of 16 (21-19, 21-13). She won a nerve-wracking encounter against Nozomi Okuhara in the quarters (16-21, 21-10, 21-11). An defeated Chen Yufei in the semis (21-19, 21-15) becoming the first South Korean women's singles player to reach the finals since 1993.

An has had a splendid year

The 21-year-old shuttler has been in sensational form this year. She has won seven BWF World Titles this year which include India Open, Indonesia Open, All England Open, Thailand Open, Singapore Open, Korea Open and Japan Open. An has finished runners-up in Malaysia Open and German Open. The BWF World Championships gold medal is her eighth honor this year.

An boasts a 56-4 win-loss record this year

The world number one has rightfully earned her ranking as she has bagged seven BWF World Tour titles and now a World Championships gold. She boasts a 56-4 win-loss record this year. Two of her four defeats this year have come against Akane Yamaguchi.

