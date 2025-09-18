Asia Cup: Mohammad Nabi attains records with whirlwind 22-ball 60

In a stunning display of power hitting, Mohammad Nabi smashed five consecutive sixes off Sri Lankan bowler Dunith Wellalage during Match 11 of Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Afghan batsman helped his team post a competitive total of 169/8 in their allotted overs. Nabi's explosive innings came after Afghanistan was struggling at 137/7 after the end of the penultimate over.

Power play A no-ball and 5 sixes in the final over Nabi, 40, started the over by hitting Wellalage for a six over long-off. He followed it up with two more sixes over long-on. The Sri Lankan bowler attempted to bowl full and wide outside the off-stump but ended up bowling a no-ball. Nabi took full advantage of this opportunity, hitting another six off the fourth delivery of the over. The 5th ball also disappeared for a six as he dispatched the ball over deep mid-wicket.

Match impact Nabi equals Afghanistan's fastest T20I 50 record Nabi got 32 runs from the over, bringing up his half-century in just 20 balls, equaling Azmatullah Omarzai's record for the fastest half-century by an Afghanistan batter. Nabi was eventually run out for 60 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and six sixes in the process. He also added a quickfire 55-run partnership with Noor Ahmad for the eighth wicket, scoring 48 off just 14 balls.

Record (1) Joint-fastest fifty (by balls) for the Afghans Nabi has hit the joint-fastest fifty (by balls) for Afghanistan in T20Is. Fastest T20I fifties for Afghanistan (by balls faced): 20 - Azmatullah Omarzai v HK, Abu Dhabi, 2025 20 - Mohammad Nabi vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025 21 - Mohammad Nabi v IRE, Greater Noida, 2017 21 - Gulbadin Naib v IND, Bengaluru, 2024

Record (2) Another massive record for veteran Nabi As per Cricbuzz, nabi is the 3rd player to smash a 50-plus score in Men's T20Is after turning 40 among Full Member teams, joining Chris Gayle and Mohammad Hafeez. 50-plus scores in Men's T20Is after turning 40: 41y 294d - Chris Gayle (67) vs AUS, Gros Islet, 2021 40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi (60) vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025 40y 64d - Mohammad Hafeez (99*) vs NZ, Hamilton, 2020