Nuwan Thushara claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

Nuwan Thushara, the Sri Lankan pacer, recorded a four-fer versus Afghanistan in Match 11 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The match in Abu Dhabi saw Thushara manage 4/18 from his 4 overs. Afghanistan posted a total of 169/8 in 20 overs with Sri Lanka needing 170 runs to win. This was a solid effort from Thushara as he attained several feats.

Wickets Four wickets for the Lankan pacer Thushara opened the bowling for Sri Lanka and he struck twice in his 2nd over. He dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who tried to force a big shot before sending off Karim Janat, bowling him out. Thushara delivered his 3rd over inside the powerplay, getting Sediqullah Atal with a peach of a delivery. Thushara then struck gold off the first ball of the 17th over.

Stats 5th four-fer for the pacer in overall T20s Thushara's 4/18 sees him race to 35 wickets from 25 T20Is at an average of 18.28. This is his 3rd four-fer in T20Is. He also owns a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 169 T20 wickets from 127 matches at 19.71. This was his 5th four-fer in T20s. He has two fifers as well.