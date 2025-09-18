Leicestershire crowned County Championship Division Two champions after Kent washout

Leicestershire have been crowned Division Two champions in the Rothesay County Championship, even though their final match against Kent ended in a washout. The early morning rain left the outfield at Uptonsteel County Ground too wet for play, leading umpires Hassan Adnan and Simon Widdup to call off any possibility of resuming play after several inspections. Here are further details.

Title secured Leicestershire promoted to Division One after 22 years Despite the match being abandoned, Leicestershire's 25-point lead going into the last two rounds of County games ensured their promotion as Division Two champions. The team will be playing Division One cricket next season for the first time since 2003. However, they would have preferred to win the title on-field and receive their trophy in front of home fans.

Celebration Players celebrated with champagne and a 'Champions' board Despite the circumstances, Leicestershire players celebrated their title win with champagne and a 'Champions' board made from part of the boundary board. The team's only disappointed member was veteran seamer Chris Wright, who is retiring at the end of this season. He had hoped for a farewell on-field in front of his home crowd but couldn't get that due to weather conditions.

Season overview Second trophy in 3 seasons for Leicestershire Leicestershire's season has been marred by weather-related draws, with four of their last six matches ending that way. But they have been favorites to win the title since late May after winning five of their first seven matches. This is Leicestershire's second trophy in three seasons after winning the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in 2023 and their first Championship title since 1998.

Stats Top performers for Leicestershire this season Lewis Hill is Leicestershire's top scorer in the County Division 2 this season. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 877 runs at 48.72 with two tons and 6 fifties from 13 matches (19 innings). Rehan Ahmed has belted 760 runs at 50.66 with five hundreds and a fifty so far. Ian Holland owns the most wickets this season for Leicestershire. He has amassed 35 scalps from 11 matches at 19.62.