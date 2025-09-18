World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra finishes a disappointing 8th

Neeraj Chopra finished 8th in Budapest

By Rajdeep Saha 05:53 pm Sep 18, 2025

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished a disappointing eighth in the men's javelin final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest. This is Chopra's first medal-less finish at a World Championship since 2017. His best throw of the day was 84.03m. The Olympic champion had qualified for the finals after breaching the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m in his first throw in Group A.