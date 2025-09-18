World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra finishes a disappointing 8th
What's the story
India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished a disappointing eighth in the men's javelin final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest. This is Chopra's first medal-less finish at a World Championship since 2017. His best throw of the day was 84.03m. The Olympic champion had qualified for the finals after breaching the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m in his first throw in Group A.
Championship results
Gold for Walcott; Peters, Thompson claim silver and bronze
Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott clinched the gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.16m. Walcott is a former Olympic champion, having won gold at the London Games in 2012. This victory marks Trinidad and Tobago's first-ever gold in men's javelin at the World Championships. Grenada's Anderson Peters took silver with a throw of 87.38m while USA's Curtis Thompson bagged bronze with an effort of 86.27m.
Rising star
Sachin Yadav finishes 4th
Sachin Yadav, another Indian javelin thrower, finished fourth in the final standings with a personal best effort of 86.27m on his first attempt. He was the only Indian to qualify for the sixth and final round of throws. Yadav's performance was a pleasant surprise as he outperformed established names like Julian Weber (86.11m) and reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (82.75m).