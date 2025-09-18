Mushfiqur Rahim set to play his 100th Test for Bangladesh
What's the story
Bangladesh's veteran cricketer, Mushfiqur Rahim, is all set to mark a major milestone in his illustrious career. He will play his 100th Test match during the upcoming home series against Ireland. The historic match will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on November 19. This comes after Cricket Ireland confirmed their participation in both Tests of the series. Here's more.
Milestone achievement
First Bangladeshi cricketer to reach this milestone
Mushfiqur, who has played 98 Tests so far, will become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to complete a century of matches. He made his international debut as an 18-year-old in 2005 at Lord's and is currently the only Bangladeshi batsman with over 6,000 runs. His unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in 2020 remains the highest individual score for Bangladesh in Test cricket.
Series lineup
Bangladesh's schedule after Test series against Ireland
After the Test series against Ireland, Bangladesh will host West Indies for a six-match white-ball series in October. This includes three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs are scheduled for October 18, 20, and 23 while the T20Is will be played on October 27, 30, and November 1. Later in December-January window (likely to host BPL), Pakistan and New Zealand will also tour Bangladesh for home series.
Stats
Rahim also set to play his 150th FC match
In 98 Tests, Rahim owns 6,328 runs at 38.12. He has hit 12 tons and 27 fifties. Rahim has featured in 149 First-Class matches. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 9,023 at 38.23 with 18 tons and 41 fifties under his belt. The first Test will mark Rahim's 150th game in the longest format.