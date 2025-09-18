Mushfiqur Rahim set to play his 100th Test for Bangladesh

Bangladesh 's veteran cricketer, Mushfiqur Rahim , is all set to mark a major milestone in his illustrious career. He will play his 100th Test match during the upcoming home series against Ireland. The historic match will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on November 19. This comes after Cricket Ireland confirmed their participation in both Tests of the series. Here's more.

Milestone achievement First Bangladeshi cricketer to reach this milestone Mushfiqur, who has played 98 Tests so far, will become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to complete a century of matches. He made his international debut as an 18-year-old in 2005 at Lord's and is currently the only Bangladeshi batsman with over 6,000 runs. His unbeaten 219 against Zimbabwe in 2020 remains the highest individual score for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Series lineup Bangladesh's schedule after Test series against Ireland After the Test series against Ireland, Bangladesh will host West Indies for a six-match white-ball series in October. This includes three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODIs are scheduled for October 18, 20, and 23 while the T20Is will be played on October 27, 30, and November 1. Later in December-January window (likely to host BPL), Pakistan and New Zealand will also tour Bangladesh for home series.