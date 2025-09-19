Afghanistan eliminated from Asia Cup after Sri Lanka defeat: Stats

The Afghanistan cricket team has been eliminated from the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 after suffering a 6-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in Match 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Riding on Mohammad Nabi's 22-ball 60, Afghanistan posted 169/8 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka (171/4) chased down Afghanistan's score with Kusal Mendis hutting an unbeaten 74. Here are further details and stats.

Information Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualify for Super 4 Group B sees Sri Lanka and Bangladesh make it to the Super 4. Sri Lanka won all of their three matches to top the group. Bangladesh, who were awaiting this result, join Sri Lanka at Afghanistan's expense, who get eliminated. Earlier, Hong Kong were ousted.

AFG Nabi helps Afghanistan power through in final over Afghanistan's innings had wickets falling at regular intervals. They were reduced to 114/7 in the 17th over when Rashid Khan was dismissed for 24. However, what followed was pure carnage as Nabi hammered Dunith Wellalage for five sixes in the last over of the innings. The final over fetched a whopping 32 runs, including a no-ball and single run on its last delivery.

Nabi Nabi equals Afghanistan's fastest T20I 50 record Nabi completed his half-century in just 20 balls, equaling Azmatullah Omarzai's record for the fastest half-century by an Afghanistan batter (by balls). Nabi was eventually run out for 60 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and six sixes in the process. He also added a quickfire 55-run partnership with Noor Ahmad for the eighth wicket, scoring 48 off just 14 balls.

Record Joint-fastest fifty (by balls) for the Afghans Nabi smashed the joint-fastest fifty (by balls) for Afghanistan in T20Is. Fastest T20I fifties for Afghanistan (by balls faced): 20 - Azmatullah Omarzai v HK, Abu Dhabi, 2025 20 - Mohammad Nabi vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025 21 - Mohammad Nabi v IRE, Greater Noida, 2017 21 - Gulbadin Naib v IND, Bengaluru, 2024

Record (2) Another massive record for Nabi As per Cricbuzz, Nabi is the 3rd player to smash a 50-plus score in Men's T20Is after turning 40 among Full Member teams. 50-plus scores in Men's T20Is after turning 40: 41y 294d - Chris Gayle (67) vs AUS, Gros Islet, 2021 40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi (60) vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025 40y 64d - Mohammad Hafeez (99*) vs NZ, Hamilton, 2020

6,500 T20 runs 7th T20I fifty for Nabi and 6,500 T20 runs Playing his 139th match in T20Is, Nabi owns 2,357 runs from 130 innings at 22.44. This was his 7th fifty in T20Is. He has raced to 117 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo. Against Sri Lanka, this was Nabi's maiden fifty. He owns 129 runs from 8 matches at 21.50. Overall in T20s, Nabi has surpassed 6.500 runs. He owns 6,516 runs at 21.08 (50s: 18).

Thushara Nuwan Thushara claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in T20Is Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara claimed 4/18 which saw him get to 35 wickets from 25 T20Is at an average of 18.28. This was his 3rd four-fer in T20Is. He also owns a fifer. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 169 T20 wickets from 127 matches at 19.71. This was his 5th four-fer in T20s. He has two fifers as well.

Do you know? 2nd four-fer against Afghanistan; 2nd SL bowler with this feat In three T20Is versus Afghanistan, Thushara has 8 wickets at 10.37. He owns two four-fers versus the Afghans. Meanwhile, he is now the 2nd Sri Lankan pacer with a four-fer in Men's T20 Asia Cup after Pramod Madushan versus Pakistan in 2022.

Chase Sri Lanka ace the chase with a Mendis special Mendis was superb for Sri Lanka, hammering 74* from 52 balls with the help of 10 fours. SL lost Pathum Nissanka early (22/1) before Kamil Mishara also departed (47/2). Thereafter, Mendis and Kusal Perera added 45 runs for the 3rd wicket. Another 27 runs were stitched between Mendis and Charith Asalanka. Kamindu Mendis' unbeaten 26 helped Sri Lanka. He added 52* runs alongside Mendis.

Mendis Mendis gets past 5,000 runs in T20s Star Sri Lanka batter Mendis completed 5,000 runs in men's T20 cricket. Mendis, who has been a prolific run-scorer, became the fifth Sri Lankan player with 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Lankan batter has joined the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (6,937), Mahela Jayawardene (5,479), Tillakaratne Dilshan (5,193), and Dinesh Chandimal (5,131) in terms of 5,000 T20 runs.

Information Mendis owns 35 T20 fifties, including 17 in T20Is Mendis' 74* saw him race to 5,067 runs in T20s at 30.16. He has hit 35 fifties (100s: 2). Meanwhile, 2.164 of Mendis' T20 runs have come for Sri Lanka in T20Is at 26.07. He hammered his 17 fifty in T20Is.