Kusal Mendis completes 5,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Star Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has completed 5,000 runs in men's T20 cricket. The 30-year-old reached the landmark in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter against Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Mendis, who has been a prolific run-scorer, became the fifth Sri Lankan player with 5,000 runs in T20s. Mendis smashed an unbeaten fifty against Afghanistan in SL's run-chase of 170.

Mendis Mendis hammers 74* versus AFG; helps SL win Mendis was superb for Sri Lanka, hammering 74* from 52 balls with the help of 10 fours. SL lost Pathum Nissanka early (22/1) before Kamil Mishara also departed (47/2). Thereafter, Mendis and Kusal Perera added 45 runs for the 3rd wicket. Another 27 runs were stitched between Mendis and Charith Asalanka. Mendis then added 52* runs alongside Kamindu Mendis as SL scored 171/4.

Milestone Mendis joins these names As mentioned, Mendis has joined an elite club of Sri Lankan players with 5,000 T20 runs. He attained the feat in his 185th appearance. The Lankan batter has joined the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (6,937), Mahela Jayawardene (5,479), Tillakaratne Dilshan (5,193), and Dinesh Chandimal (5,131). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kusal Perera is the closest rival to Mendis, with 4,933 runs at 26.66.

Stats A look at his stats In 185 T20s (180 innings), Mendis averages 30.16 with his strike rate being 137.27. His tally includes 2 tons and 35 half-centuries. Earlier this year, he became just the second Sri Lankan batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs. In terms of T20I runs for SL, Mendis (2,164) is only behind Perera, who owns 2,187 runs. In 87 T20Is, Mendis has 17 half-centuries.