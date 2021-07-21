Low-key Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Kashmir due to COVID-19-related restrictions

Eid celebrations were low-key in Kashmir for the third consecutive year since August 2019

Kashmir witnessed low-key celebrations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, as prayers were not held at the major mosques and shrines of Kashmir due to COVID-19-related restrictions. A majority of the faithful marked the festival of sacrifice by offering prayers in small groups and observing social distancing in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Here are more details.

This is third year of low-key Eid celebrations in Kashmir

Notably, Eid celebrations were low-key in Kashmir for the third consecutive year since August 2019. "No Eid prayers were offered for the fifth consecutive time in three years at the major mosques and shrines of Kashmir due to restrictions on large gatherings. While small gatherings for Eid prayers were witnessed at local mosques, some people preferred to offer the prayers at home," officials informed.

Number of animals sacrificed this year less than pre-COVID-19 period

"Thousands of sheep and goats were sacrificed by Muslims across Kashmir to mark the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim. However, the number of animals sacrificed this year was less than the pre-COVID-19 period," the officials noted.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers also could not be offered this year

Noticeably, in 2019 also Eid-ul-Adha prayers could not be offered as authorities had imposed a strict curfew in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories. Moreover, like last year, the prayers for Eid-ul-Fitr also could not be offered this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Lieutenant Governor extended Eid greetings; appealed to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended Eid greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "My warm greetings to the people on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May the spirit of benevolence, selfless service symbolized by this festival foster peace, harmony among all sects and bring progress, prosperity in the UT. Eid Mubarak!" he said in a tweet. Sinha appealed to people to practice COVID-19-appropriate behavior.

Prime Minister, other political leaders extended Eid greetings to people

Several political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote over Twitter, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good."

BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

Noticeably, the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at various points along the border on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the first time since the Pakistani side shunned the custom in 2019. The Pakistani side had unilaterally stopped the exchange after the Narendra Modi government in 2019, abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.