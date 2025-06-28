Gang-rape of student in Kolkata: Security guard arrested

A security guard at South Kolkata Law College has been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a first-year law student. The accused, identified as Pinaki Banerjee, was present during the incident on June 25 but failed to intervene or report it to authorities. This is the fourth arrest in the case, which has caused widespread outrage after coming to light on Friday.

Case overview Victim lured to guard room The incident occurred when the victim went to fill out an examination form at the college. She was allegedly taken by force into a guard room, undressed, and raped by Monojit Mishra, a former president of the college's Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad unit. Two other students—Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee—were also involved in recording the act on their mobile phones.

Aftermath and response Medical examination supports survivor's allegations A medical examination confirmed the survivor's allegations of forceful penetration and other injuries. The incident has drawn political attention, with the Trinamool Congress condemning it but urging against politicization. West Bengal minister Shashi Panja assured support for the survivor and her family. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party criticized law and order in West Bengal, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleging it is "in shambles."