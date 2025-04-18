NHRC team in Malda to meet refugees from violence-hit Murshidabad
What's the story
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team arrived in Malda district, West Bengal, on Friday to examine reports of human rights abuses in the wake of the violence in many districts over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
The NHRC was informed about the violence and alleged human rights violations in the affected areas, including Murshidabad dthrough a formal complaint.
Refugee situation
Murshidabad violence leads to refugee crisis
The violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act have led to a significant displacement of residents.
According to officials, three died in the clashes that broke out in the Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district.
Many residents, fearing for their lives, left their houses and took shelter in camps set up in neighboring Malda district.
Twitter Post
National Commission for Women also meets affected residents
#WATCH | West Bengal | National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, meets the families affected by the Murshidabad violence at a shelter home in the Malda district. pic.twitter.com/QcwadG3JEM— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2025
Inquiry report
NHRC to submit report on Murshidabad violence
The NHRC has asked for a detailed inquiry report to be submitted in three weeks.
Defying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay his visit, Governor CV Ananda Bose also arrived in Malda on Friday to meet the affected residents.
"I want a reality check on the field. Peace must be restored - and it will be, at any cost," he told NDTV.
After touring Malda's rehabilitation facilities, he plans to go into "mission mode" to combat violence.