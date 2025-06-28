Padma Shri monk accused of rape by Bengal woman

A West Bengal woman has accused Swami Pradiptananda, a Padma Shri awardee monk, of raping her multiple times under the pretext of offering her a job. The monk is associated with Bharat Sevashram Sangha's Beldanga unit in Murshidabad district. The woman alleged that Maharaj promised her a job at Chanak Adivasi Abasik Balika Vidyalaya when they met in December 2012 and later raped her at the school hostel.

Allegations Complainant details repeated assaults, alleged abortion The woman alleged that Maharaj raped her at various ashram branches in Murshidabad and forced her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant. She claimed he threatened her when she opposed the abortion. The complainant said despite repeated assaults, she was never hired for the promised job. She also alleged that two men sent by Maharaj threatened her on June 13 and asked her not to contact him again.

Denial Maharaj calls allegations a conspiracy Maharaj has dismissed the allegations as a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation. He said, "Time will reveal everything. This is a conspiracy against me to malign my name and fame." The monk also pointed out that there are many women employed in their ashram who can vouch for their respect toward women.