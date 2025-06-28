Kolkata gang-rape case: Medical exam confirms 'forceful penetration'

A 24-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped at South Calcutta Law College on June 25. The incident involved an alumnus and two senior students of the institution. The victim had gone to the college to fill out exam forms when she was allegedly assaulted after rejecting a marriage proposal from the main accused. A medical examination confirmed "forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches" on her body.

Arrests made Accused linked to ruling party The three accused have been arrested and remanded to police custody for four days. The crime scene has been sealed, and their mobile phones have been seized for investigation. Chief Public Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal emphasized that under Supreme Court guidelines, all involved in gang rape cases must be held accountable. The prime accused was a temporary non-teaching staff member at the college and had links with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

Public unrest Minister, NCW intervene The incident has sparked political tensions and protests. Supporters of various political groups clashed with police outside the Kasba police station. State Minister Shashi Panja said the state government stands firmly with the victim and her family, demanding swift justice. The National Commission for Women has also taken cognizance of the case, asking Kolkata Police to submit a detailed report within three days.