Bigg Boss 19: Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra in talks to join the show
Sreerama Chandra, known for winning Indian Idol 5 and recently competing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, is reportedly in advanced talks to enter Bigg Boss 19.
Producers are impressed by his calm and strategic vibe from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 days—one source shared, "His journey in Bigg Boss Telugu won him a loyal fanbase."
Will showcase more of his layered personality
The show's team hopes to showcase more of Sreerama's layered personality in the Hindi version.
Other rumored contestants include actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Dhanashree Verma (Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife).
Salman, Karan, Anil will host the show
Bigg Boss 19 kicks off in late August 2025 with Salman Khan hosting for three months before Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor take over.
The mix of personalities is always a big draw—and Sreerama might just add something special this year.