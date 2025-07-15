Naga Vamsi confirms Jr NTR's full-length role in 'War 2'
Producer Naga Vamsi just cleared the air—Jr NTR isn't making a cameo in War 2; he's got a full-on lead role alongside Hrithik Roshan.
"Both will be seen throughout the movie," Vamsi shared, putting all those rumors to rest.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film is part of Yash Raj Films's popular Spy Universe.
Filming for 'War 2' wrapped up recently
This sequel to the 2019 hit War brings back high-octane action and adds Jr NTR and Kiara Advani to the mix with Roshan.
Filming kicked off in October 2023 and just wrapped up, with Jr NTR even thanking Roshan and Mukerji for their support on set.
'War 2' to clash with 'Dangal 2'
War 2 drops in theaters on August 14, 2025. Shot across Spain and Abu Dhabi, it promises six massive action set pieces.
Fun fact: The Telugu rights sold for ₹80 crore—a sign that expectations are sky-high for this one.