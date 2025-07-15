Bhavna Pandey excited for nephew Ahaan's Bollywood debut in 'Saiyaara'
The trailer for Saiyaara just dropped, giving us a peek into Krish (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring singer, and Aneet (Aneet Padda), the lyricist whose words fuel his music.
Their creative spark quickly turns romantic—until things take a dark turn with a dramatic breakup.
Focus on Krish's journey through the lens of romance
Set against Krish's rise to stardom, the story explores the complexities of love in the context of his journey.
After their split, Krish struggles but eventually finds comfort in his music again.
Varun Badola shows up as the voice of reason, reminding everyone not to lose themselves over love.
'Saiyaara' releases this Friday
Saiyaara hits theaters July 18, 2025—and marks Ahaan Panday's first big role after training at Yash Raj Films.
Director Mohit Suri returns to his roots with another intense romance.
Fans are already loving the trailer's emotional vibe and fresh chemistry between the leads—this one's shaping up to be a must-watch for anyone who loves dramatic love stories.