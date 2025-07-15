Next Article
New diabetes-aware Barbie aims to break down stigma
Mattel just dropped a new Barbie that comes with real-looking diabetes gear—a glucose monitor on her arm and an insulin pump at her waist.
She rocks a blue polka-dot dress (for diabetes awareness) and is made for kids three and up.
More about the new addition
Created with Breakthrough T1D, this Barbie is all about showing what living with diabetes looks like—and making sure every kid feels seen.
She joins the Fashionistas line, which already features dolls with hearing aids, wheelchairs, and prosthetic limbs.
The goal: help kids learn empathy and make playtime more inclusive.
'Barbie loves you just the way you are'
You can find the new Barbie at various retailers.
It's getting lots of love for helping reduce stigma around diabetes and letting more kids see themselves in their toys.