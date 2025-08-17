Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi, Sasikumar to reunite after 13 years
Vijay Sethupathi and Sasikumar, two big names in Tamil cinema, are set to team up again for a dual-hero movie directed by Durai Senthilkumar.
The film will start shooting once Senthilkumar wraps his current project, and it's the first time these actors have worked together since their 2012 film Sundarapandian.
'Garudan' trio coming back together
Fans are buzzing because this trio—Sethupathi, Sasikumar, and director Senthilkumar (known for Garudan)—brings serious star power.
With Sethupathi juggling other major projects and having expressed interest in working with Senthilkumar before, expectations are high for something special.