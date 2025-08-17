Vijay Sethupathi, Sasikumar to reunite after 13 years Entertainment Aug 17, 2025

Vijay Sethupathi and Sasikumar, two big names in Tamil cinema, are set to team up again for a dual-hero movie directed by Durai Senthilkumar.

The film will start shooting once Senthilkumar wraps his current project, and it's the first time these actors have worked together since their 2012 film Sundarapandian.