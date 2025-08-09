Next Article
Lauren Sanchez flaunts $250,000 watch gifted by Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sanchez, who just married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June, turned heads in Ibiza with a sparkling Richard Mille RM 07-01 watch—worth a cool $250,000 and gifted by Bezos himself.
Their getaway also featured celebrity friends like Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti.
Sanchez's love for blingy accessories
Richard Mille watches are a go-to for stars like Jay-Z and Lewis Hamilton, so Sanchez fits right in with her taste for standout pieces—she also owns a $2.5 million pink diamond ring.
While she enjoys luxury accessories, Bezos keeps it low-key with his favorite classic watches.
Their love for the finer things was front and center at their lavish $50 million wedding earlier this year.