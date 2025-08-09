'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': Season 3 begins production Entertainment Aug 09, 2025

Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" just kicked off production, with a fun behind-the-scenes shot of Walker Scobell (aka Percy) marking the moment.

The team called it a "new era" for the show and reminded everyone that Season 2 drops on JioHotstar this December 10, so there's still time to catch up.