'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': Season 3 begins production
Season 3 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" just kicked off production, with a fun behind-the-scenes shot of Walker Scobell (aka Percy) marking the moment.
The team called it a "new era" for the show and reminded everyone that Season 2 drops on JioHotstar this December 10, so there's still time to catch up.
About the show and its upcoming season
Based on Rick Riordan's hit books, the series mixes modern adventures with Greek mythology. This season promises more quests with Percy, Annabeth, and Grover.
Fans are especially excited thanks to Scobell's praised take on Percy—witty, brave, and totally relatable—helping make this show a favorite for all ages.