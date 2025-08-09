Is Robin joining 'The Batman Part II?' James Gunn reacts
James Gunn, DC Studios co-head, just called out the buzz about Robin joining The Batman Part II.
On social media, he said, "Guys please stop believing this nonsense. I think six of us have read the script. No one knows anything about the Batman 2," making it clear the rumors aren't true.
Gunn's script supervision and leak squashing
Gunn's been pretty active online since 2022, regularly jumping in to set the record straight on DC projects and squash fake leaks.
He's overseeing new titles like Creature Commandos (2024) and Superman (2025).
The script for The Batman Part II was only finished by director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin in June 2025.
'The Batman Part II' release date
Filming kicks off in spring 2026, with an October 2027 release planned.
This follow-up continues after Reeves's hit film from 2022 starring Robert Pattinson as Batman.