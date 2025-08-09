Next Article
'Cruel Summer' is back! Cast, plot, release date
Even though "Cruel Summer" was canceled last year, it looks like the show isn't done yet—Hulu and Freeform are in talks to bring it back for a third season.
Fan favorite Olivia Holt is returning as Kate Wallis, which should be exciting for anyone who missed her in the earlier episodes.
What to expect from Season 3?
Season 3 will see Michelle Purple and Jessica Biel back as executive producers, with Lionsgate TV still on board. There's also a new showrunner duo: Cori Uchida and Adam Lash.
After Season 2's anthology style didn't quite click with viewers, the series is expected to return to its original format that made Season 1 such a hit—think mystery, drama, and those familiar faces fans loved.