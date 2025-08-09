Next Article
Stephen Colbert jokes about 'The Late Show's cancelation
Stephen Colbert is handling The Late Show's cancelation with his usual wit.
On air, he joked about being "open to offers" from Netflix and Amazon once the show wraps up in May 2026.
The moment came during a playful bit where he impersonated "Wittle Pwince Vance," poking fun at political headlines.
CBS's decision sparks debate on late-night TV landscape
CBS's surprise decision to end The Late Show has kicked off bigger conversations about how traditional TV is struggling as more people switch to streaming.
Fans had mixed reactions to the news, and Colbert himself has called out network pressures before—once jokingly calling a settlement a "big, fat bribe."
The whole thing highlights just how much late-night TV is being reshaped by new ways of watching.