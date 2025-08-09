Stephen Colbert jokes about 'The Late Show's cancelation

CBS's decision sparks debate on late-night TV landscape

CBS's surprise decision to end The Late Show has kicked off bigger conversations about how traditional TV is struggling as more people switch to streaming.

Fans had mixed reactions to the news, and Colbert himself has called out network pressures before—once jokingly calling a settlement a "big, fat bribe."

The whole thing highlights just how much late-night TV is being reshaped by new ways of watching.