Blake Lively wins legal battle against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively just scored a legal win in her ongoing sexual harassment case with Justin Baldoni.
A judge agreed to remove a deposition transcript from the court record, saying Baldoni's team added too many unnecessary pages that only stirred up drama and wasted time.
Lively's lawyers also accused Baldoni's side of leaking private details to the press, but his team denied it.
Here's everything we know about the case
This all started back in December 2024, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claimed he tried to smear her reputation during filming for * It Ends With Us*.
Baldoni fired back with a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds, but that was thrown out by the judge in June 2025.
Both actors are set to testify at trial in March 2026 in New York.