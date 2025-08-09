Blake Lively wins legal battle against Justin Baldoni

Here's everything we know about the case

This all started back in December 2024, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and claimed he tried to smear her reputation during filming for * It Ends With Us*.

Baldoni fired back with a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds, but that was thrown out by the judge in June 2025.

Both actors are set to testify at trial in March 2026 in New York.